David Beckham backs Lionel Messi for 2026 Ballon d’Or

Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air in celebration by teammates after the match as Argentina qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup on July 7, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: England captain David Beckham believes Lionel Messi deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after another outstanding campaign for club and country.

The Inter Miami co-owner and former England skipper praised the 39-year-old Argentina great following his latest landmark, as Messi scored his 100th goal for Miami in their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday.

GOOOOAL! Messi’s 100th comes in a final. 🤯💯 pic.twitter.com/mpY4Jhrj1c — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 17, 2026

Messi also provided the assist for former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro to score Miami's second goal, helping the club secure their first title in the competition.

Beckham believes Messi’s remarkable performances at the age of 39 and his impact at the 2026 World Cup make him deserving of the Ballon d’Or.

"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, there is no one at 39 that's doing that, and doing it at that level," said Beckham.

"He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it."

Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists as Argentina reached the 2026 World Cup final, where they were beaten by Spain.

He has now registered 12 assists in World Cup history, including 10 in the knockout stages, while his 21 goals leave him second on the all-time scoring list behind France's Kylian Mbappe.

Messi is among the 30 nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or, alongside Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Mbappe.

Paris St-Germain have nine players on the shortlist after winning the Champions League, while Spain have six nominees following their World Cup triumph.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on 26th October.