Sonal Dinusha named ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2026

Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha celebrates after scoring a century on day five of the second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on August 27, 2026. - AFP

DUBAI: Sri Lankan batter Sonal Dinusha has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2026, earning the prestigious accolade for the first time in his career.

Having played only three Tests for Sri Lanka before the ICC World Test Championship series against India, the left-handed batter emerged as the leading run-scorer in the two-match series.

Dinusha amassed 420 runs at an impressive average of 140, including three centuries and a half-century.

“This recognition means so much to me, especially so early in my career, and I’m truly grateful to the ICC for this honour,” Dinusha said while reflecting on his latest achievement.

Sri Lanka lost the opening Test by 165 runs, but Dinusha made a significant contribution, scoring 100 in the first innings and 84 in the second.

With Sri Lanka looking to avoid a series sweep in the second Test, Dinusha produced another outstanding performance, scoring 103 in the first innings before hitting an unbeaten 133 in the second to help the hosts secure a memorable draw.

“The series against India will always hold a special place in my heart,” Dinusha added.

“Scoring three centuries was a dream come true, made even more meaningful by achieving them in Colombo and Galle in front of our home fans.

“Although we didn’t get the overall result we hoped for, the way our team fought back in the second match showed the character, belief and determination we have as a side. I’m proud to have shared that fight with my teammates.”

Dinusha made his Test debut for Sri Lanka last year during the home series against Bangladesh.

The all-rounder has made a significant impact in the longest format in a short period, an achievement he does not take for granted.

“Representing Sri Lanka is a privilege I never take for granted, and this recognition gives me even more motivation to keep learning, improving and contributing to the team.

“I’ll continue to give my very best for Sri Lanka in the months and years ahead.”

The result in the second Test ensured Sri Lanka avoided a series sweep, with India retaining a 1-0 lead. Dinusha was also named Player of the Match in Colombo.