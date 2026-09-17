Novak Djokovic confirms China Open return after 11 years

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to winning the third set during his first round match against Argentina's Mariano Navone on August 30, 2026. — Reuters

BEIJING: Novak Djokovic will return to the China Open for the first time in 11 years, the 24-times Grand Slam champion announced on Wednesday, as he looks to regain momentum after slipping to world number 12.

The 39-year-old Serbian will compete at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing, where he has enjoyed an unbeaten record and won a tournament-best six titles.

Djokovic expressed his excitement about returning to Beijing and playing again at the National Tennis Centre in a post on social media and praised as one of tennis’s finest venues.

"I am excited to come back and perform in front of all of you at the National Tennis Centre - one of the nicest venues we have in tennis," Djokovic said.

Djokovic's last appearance at the China Open came in 2015, when he secured his sixth title at the event.

His return comes after a disappointing US Open campaign, where he suffered a shock first-round defeat by unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone in five sets.

The four-times US Open champion struggled physically during the match, vomiting midway through the contest before back and shoulder problems affected his serve towards the end.

The defeat was Djokovic's first opening-round exit at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open, highlighting a difficult period for the former world number one.

The China Open men's tournament will be held from September 30 to October 6.

Djokovic's return will add further star power to an event where he has dominated historically. Jannik Sinner, currently the world's top-ranked player, won the men's title last year.

Djokovic will now look to use the Beijing tournament as an opportunity to rebuild his form and prepare for the final stretch of the ATP season.