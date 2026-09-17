Bangladesh confirm historic T20I tour of Nepal for March 2027

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (left) gifts Najmul Hossain Shanto a pennant before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground on June 16, 2024, in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. - ICC

KATHMANDU: Bangladesh have confirmed that they will tour Nepal next year for a three-match T20I series in March 2027, marking the first bilateral series between the two men's teams.

The series will be played in Kathmandu, with the opening T20I scheduled to take place on March 26 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh have also confirmed that the series will be dedicated to those who lost their lives in the recent floods in Nepal, with the tour intended to highlight friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

“The three matches will provide an opportunity for Bangladesh and Nepal to come together through cricket and convey a message of friendship and solidarity at a time of great loss,” Bangladesh said in a statement.

The upcoming series will mark Bangladesh's inaugural tour of Nepal, while the two sides have previously met twice, both times at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Their first encounter came during the 2014 edition of the global tournament, before they faced each other again at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have already secured qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup, while Nepal will be aiming to earn their place in the tournament through the Global Qualifier.

The series is expected to provide both teams with valuable preparation ahead of their respective international commitments, while also strengthening cricketing ties between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Series schedule: