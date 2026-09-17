Pakistan beat Thailand to book place in Asian Games cricket semi-finals

Pakistan captaim Fatima Sana celebrates after taking wicket during the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi Final match against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium on September 11, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

NISSHIN: Pakistan defeated Thailand by three wickets in a rain-affected second quarter-final of the 2026 Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition at Korogi Sports Park here on Thursday to secure a place in the semi-finals.

The match was reduced to 11 overs per side after persistent rain prevented play from getting underway on time, with the toss also delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

After being asked to bat first, Thailand posted 91/4 in their allotted 11 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai leading the scoring with a fighting 49 off 38 deliveries.

Her innings included seven boundaries as she anchored Thailand's innings and helped them post a competitive total despite the reduced number of overs.

Opening batter Phannita Maya also made a useful contribution, scoring 15 runs off 16 deliveries, including one boundary. Captain Naruemol Chaiwai provided a late boost to the innings, scoring 10 runs off just three deliveries, with her brief cameo featuring one boundary and a six.

Opener Natthakan Chantham contributed six runs off five deliveries, including one boundary, while Chanida Sutthiruang remained unbeaten on three off three balls. Aphisara Suwanchonrathi added one run to Thailand's total.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana was the standout bowler, claiming 2/22 in her three overs. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu also chipped in with one wicket as Pakistan restricted Thailand to 91/4 in the rain-shortened contest.

Chasing 92, the Girls in Green reached the target after losing seven wickets in the final over, with Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scoring with 25 off 14 deliveries after hitting three fours and one six.

Fatima contributed 21 off 13 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and one six, while Gull Feroza scored 16 off 13 deliveries, including one boundary.

Tuba Hassan also made a valuable contribution, scoring 13 off seven deliveries with the help of one four and one six, while Umm-e-Hani scored the winning run to seal Pakistan's place in the semi-finals.