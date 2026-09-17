Marta Kostyuk reaches quarter-finals without playing

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action during her round of 16 match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on September 6, 2026. — Reuters

MEXICO: World number 11 Marta Kostyuk has reached the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open without hitting a single ball at the WTA tournament.

The Ukrainian top seed was handed a first-round bye and was due to begin her campaign in the second round on Wednesday.

However, her scheduled opponent Taylor Townsend withdrew from the match because of illness, handing Kostyuk a walkover.

As a result, the world number 11 has advanced directly to the last eight and is yet to play a point in Guadalajara.

Kostyuk is now set to make her tournament debut against eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova, who booked her place in the quarter-finals after overcoming American Kayla Day in a closely contested three-set encounter.

Samsonova edged Day 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), saving the deciding set until the final stages before sealing victory in a second-set comeback from her opponent.

The upcoming meeting will give Kostyuk her first opportunity to compete in the tournament after benefiting from both the bye and Townsend's withdrawal.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian has enjoyed an impressive season, highlighted by her maiden WTA 1000 title in Madrid in May.

She has also reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon, establishing herself among the leading players on the women's tour.

Kostyuk's most recent appearance came at the US Open, where she progressed to the last 16 before her run was ended by sixth seed Linda Noskova.

She will now look to begin her Guadalajara campaign against Samsonova and continue her strong season.