Hockey India rejects Pakistan's request for neutral venue at Asian Champions Trophy

India's Abhishek (left) celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the FIH Hockey World Cup match against Pakistan at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on August 19, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

LAHORE: Hockey India has rejected the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) request to move the upcoming Men’s Asian Champions Trophy to a neutral venue, insisting that there will be no change to the tournament’s schedule or venues, according to Indian media reports.

The PHF had formally approached the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) seeking either the relocation of the entire tournament outside India or the shifting of Pakistan’s matches to neutral venues, citing the current sensitive bilateral situation and security concerns.

Hockey India secretary general and AHF vice-president Bhola Nath Singh said the request would not be entertained and that Pakistan would have to travel to India if it wished to participate in the tournament.

“There will be no change in venue. If Pakistan wants to play in the Asian Champions Trophy, it will have to come to India,” Singh said, according to Indian media reports.

Singh also said Bangladesh and Oman were among the reserve teams for the event and could be considered as replacements if Pakistan withdrew from the tournament.

The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali, with India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea set to participate. Jalandhar is scheduled to host the league-stage matches, while the semi-finals and final are due to be played in Mohali.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to face each other in Jalandhar on November 1. The PHF, however, has maintained that Pakistan remains committed to participating in the continental tournament.

Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said the federation’s request was aimed at ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials.

Wani also reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to compete against India and all other International Hockey Federation (FIH) member nations, while stressing the federation’s position that sport should remain separate from politics.

The latest development has left Pakistan’s participation in the tournament uncertain, with the PHF’s request for a neutral venue now rejected by Hockey India.