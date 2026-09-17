Maaz Sadaqat's ton powers Kingsmen past Tridents into CPL Qualifier

Jamaica Kingsmen batter Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after scoring a century during the Eliminator match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 against Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on September 16, 2026. — CPLT20

BARBADOS: Maaz Sadaqat’s blistering century powered Jamaica Kingsmen to a nine-wicket victory over Barbados Tridents in the Eliminator of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026, booking their place in Qualifier 2 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on Wednesday.

Batting first, Tridents posted 144-6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of exceptional batting performances from Quinton de Kock and captain Chris Green after making a disastrous start to the game, with five wickets falling for just 30 runs.

De Kock played a fighting knock and top-scored with 71 off 49 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and two sixes, while Green made a vital unbeaten 57 off 44 balls, striking five boundaries and one six.

Three Tridents batters were dismissed for ducks, including opener Brandon King, who was dismissed by Hassan Khan. Kevlon Anderson fell victim to Andre Russell on the fourth delivery he faced, while Shadrack Descarte was dismissed by Hunain Shah.

Opener Zachary Carter was also dismissed cheaply for three off nine deliveries by Russell, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed six off seven balls, including one boundary, before being dismissed by Saim Ayub.

Andre Russell starred for Jamaica with figures of 2/36 in 3.5 overs, while Hassan Khan, Saim Ayub and Hunain Shah chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 145, Jamaica Kingsmen sailed past the winning mark after losing just one wicket in 14.1 overs, led by Sadaqat’s brilliance as he produced a match-winning innings of 112 off 49 deliveries, studded with nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Kirk McKenzie remained unbeaten on 22 off 34 deliveries, featuring two boundaries, while Saim Ayub scored three off two deliveries.