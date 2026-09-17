Lahore High Court dismisses Rizwan's challenge against NCCIA investigation notices

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket on day one of the first Test match against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s petition challenging notices issued to him by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition, with Rizwan’s lawyer, Qazi Umair Ali, appearing before the court.

During the hearing, Ali argued that the allegations against Rizwan were false and baseless. He told the court that the cricketer had been called to a hotel lobby after the Lord’s Test and questioned without being served a notice.

The lawyer said Rizwan’s mobile phone was taken into custody during the process after he was assured that it would be returned within three hours.

Ali said the phone had still not been returned, arguing that the delay reflected bad faith.

He further contended that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit was the appropriate forum for dealing with corruption-related allegations against cricketers. However, he said no matter concerning Rizwan had been referred to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

During the hearing, Justice Neelum expressed displeasure with the lawyer for failing to bring the case file to court.

The chief justice observed that Rizwan had been called by the NCCIA on September 10 and had complied with the summons.

“You were called on September 10 and you complied with it. What brings you to court now?” Justice Neelum asked.

She directed Rizwan’s lawyer to approach the agency, explain his position and submit a response to the notices.

“Go there, tell them and respond to the notice,” Justice Neelum said.

The court subsequently dismissed Rizwan’s petition. The NCCIA notice states that an inquiry into online betting and gambling is under way.

Rizwan had challenged the notice, questioning the agency’s jurisdiction and the basis of the inquiry. He maintained that the notice did not identify any specific allegation or explain what illegal activity he was allegedly involved in.

He also said he had repeatedly asked investigators to clarify the allegations during his appearance but had not received answers.

Rizwan subsequently submitted a written response to the agency through courier, seeking clarification about the reasons for his summons and asking why his mobile phone had not been returned.

Rizwan and Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the NCCIA at its Johar Town office in Lahore earlier this month.

According to sources cited by Geo News, the two players were questioned for around two hours in connection with an investigation into alleged information leaks from the Pakistan dressing room during the Test series against England.

Investigators also asked about their contacts and meetings during practice sessions and matches in England.

Sources said the agency had been conducting forensic and technical analysis of their mobile phones while also examining financial dealings and suspected transactions involving the two players.

Messages, contacts and other digital information retrieved from the phones were also being reviewed as part of the inquiry.

The NCCIA has not officially announced any final finding against either player. Inquiry follows changes to Pakistan’s Test set-up

The NCCIA inquiry comes amid major changes to Pakistan’s Test set-up following the team’s defeats against England.

Rizwan and Imam were among seven players released from the Test squad following Pakistan’s defeat at Lord’s. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from their positions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had separately sought written explanations from members of its selection committee over the inclusion of Rizwan and Imam in Pakistan’s Test squads for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

According to a PCB notice issued on August 31, the selection committee had considered and recommended both players during a meeting on June 2.

The board sought details of the selection criteria, performance considerations and other factors taken into account before their inclusion.

The NCCIA investigation remains ongoing, and no final finding against Rizwan or Imam has been officially announced.