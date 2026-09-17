Axel Witsel retires from international football

Belgium's Axel Witsel reacts against Canada in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 23, 2022. — Reuters

Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, bringing an end to a Belgium career which saw him become their second-most capped player.

The 37-year-old made his 140th and last appearance for the national side in their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to eventual champions Spain in July.

“It’s time to make way for the youngsters and the new generation,” Witsel said in a social media post.

“I never imagined achieving so much when I started out at just 18 years old.”

Cette fois-ci, c’est la bonne. J’ai pris la décision de mettre un terme à ma carrière internationale.



Il est temps de laisser la place aux jeunes et à la nouvelle génération. Ce fut une immense fierté d’avoir tout donné durant ces 18 années. Je n’aurais jamais imaginé accomplir… pic.twitter.com/m29Jw5zR4w — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) September 16, 2026

Witsel made his debut in 2008 and became a key player for Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, which also included Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

They never managed to win a major tournament, coming closest at the 2018 World Cup when they lost to France in the semi-finals.

Only long-time teammate Jan Vertonghen, with 157 caps, has played more times for Belgium than Witsel.

He joined Ligue 1 club Nice in the close-season from Girona, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.