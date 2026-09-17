Axel Witsel retires from international football

Witsel calls time for Belgium to make way for youngsters

By AFP
September 17, 2026
Belgium's Axel Witsel reacts against Canada in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on  November 23, 2022. — Reuters

Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, bringing an end to a Belgium career which saw him become their second-most capped player.

The 37-year-old made his 140th and last appearance for the national side in their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to eventual champions Spain in July.

“It’s time to make way for the youngsters and the new generation,” Witsel said in a social media post.

“I never imagined achieving so much when I started out at just 18 years old.”

Witsel made his debut in 2008 and became a key player for Belgium’s ‘golden generation’, which also included Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

They never managed to win a major tournament, coming closest at the 2018 World Cup when they lost to France in the semi-finals.

Only long-time teammate Jan Vertonghen, with 157 caps, has played more times for Belgium than Witsel.

He joined Ligue 1 club Nice in the close-season from Girona, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

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