Luis de la Fuente agrees Spain contract extension until 2032

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente lifts the World Cup trophy alongside Spain players as they celebrate winning the World Cup on July 19, 2026. — Reuters

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has agreed a contract extension that will keep him in charge of the national team until 2032, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Raul Louzan announced on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old's previous contract was due to expire in 2028, but the new agreement will see him continue through Spain's World Cup defence on home soil in 2030.

De la Fuente guided Spain to their fourth European Championship title in 2024 before leading them to global glory this summer.

Spain will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will also stage selected matches as part of the tournament's centenary celebrations.

De la Fuente took over from Luis Enrique in December 2022 following Spain's last-16 exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

Since then, Spain have suffered only two defeats in 41 competitive matches and have won three major trophies, including the 2022-23 Uefa Nations League.

They also finished runners-up to Portugal in the 2024-25 Nations League.

Louzan said the federation wants de la Fuente to remain in charge for several more years, praising his results and work with Spain.

"His results speak for themselves, as does his work," Louzan said.

"The public loves and admires him. I offered him an extension because he wasn't among the top 10 in terms of financial conditions. Now he will be.

"We're finalising the agreement so he can remain for several more years. He's been with us 14 years, and I want him to be able to finish his career here."

De la Fuente previously spent nine years in Spain's youth set-up, winning European Under-19 and Under-21 titles before taking charge of the senior side.

Spain begin their 2026-27 Nations League campaign against England at Wembley on 26 September.