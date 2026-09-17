Moeen Ali praises Shadab Khan's all-round impact in CPL 2026

The collage of photos features Antigua and Barbuda Falcons captain Moeen Ali (left) and Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Instagram/antiguabarbudafalcons/CPLT20

BARBADOS: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons captain Moeen Ali has praised Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan for his impressive contributions as the team prepares to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on Thursday.

Shadab has played an important role in the Falcons’ campaign, contributing with both bat and ball while also making his presence felt in the field. His all-round performances have made him one of the key players in the Falcons’ run to Qualifier 1.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Moeen highlighted the leg-spinner’s quality and leadership, saying he has been one of the reasons behind the team’s strong campaign in the tournament.

“Shadab Khan has been amazing. His quality, he has shown it with batting, bowling and in the field. He is a leader himself. He has been one of the reasons we have been doing really well in CPL 2026,” Moeen said.

It is pertinent to mention that the 27-year-old has delivered an impressive performance for his side in the Caribbean tournament with both bat and ball.

He has scored 132 runs in seven matches, including one half-century, at a fiery strike rate of 227.58. With the ball, he has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 4.65.

For the unversed, Shadab has played 124 T20I matches for Pakistan, scoring 1,009 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 144.14, while with the ball he has taken 123 wickets at an economy rate of 7.40.