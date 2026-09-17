Rizwan files writ petition against NCCIA over summons: report

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan watches his shot go to the boundary on day two of the second Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 28, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has approached the Lahore High Court against the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), challenging its decision to summon him for questioning, ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to the report, Rizwan filed a writ petition on Monday, questioning the basis of the inquiry and the agency’s jurisdiction to summon him. The development came after Rizwan and Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq were summoned by the NCCIA last week following Pakistan’s 3-0 Test series defeat to England.

Both players appeared before the agency on Thursday, where they were questioned and subsequently given multi-page questionnaires seeking information about their travel and financial history, as well as details concerning their personal and professional affairs.

Imam is understood to have submitted his responses through an intermediary before the September 15 deadline. Rizwan, meanwhile, has challenged the proceedings in court, arguing that he had not been informed of any specific allegation against him and questioning the NCCIA’s authority to summon him.

The legal move follows a written response submitted by Rizwan to the agency. Sources cited by Geo News said the cricketer sought clarification over the reasons for his summons and questioned why his mobile phone had not yet been returned.

The precise scope of the NCCIA investigation remains unclear. It is also not known whether the inquiry is connected to a separate disciplinary investigation launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The developments come amid a probe into alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s Test series against England.

The PCB announced last week that it had “initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct”, without naming any players. The board said the inquiry was being conducted under PCB regulations.

Rizwan and Imam were among seven players sent home following Pakistan’s 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s, which gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan had earlier lost the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs.

Following the Lord’s defeat, seven players and two coaching staff members were removed from the squad. Five replacements were uncapped internationally, with Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah making their Test debuts at Edgbaston alongside wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghouri.

Pakistan subsequently lost the third Test by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series defeat. Razaullah was one of the few positives, taking four wickets and scoring 81 runs on debut.

Rizwan had a difficult series with the bat, scoring 12, 41, 7 and 1 in his four innings, although his wicketkeeping remained a notable contribution. His dismissal for one in the second innings at Lord’s attracted criticism.

Imam’s situation also came under scrutiny after he suffered a grade-one tear in his left calf following the opening day at Lord’s. He neither batted nor fielded in the match.

PCB chief selector and director of high performance Aaqib Javed subsequently questioned the circumstances surrounding the injury and indicated that it could be investigated.

The board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, defended the squad changes, saying there were factors beyond performance that needed to be examined.

“We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it. They include factors beyond performance and we will get to the bottom of it.”

The selection of Rizwan and Imam for Pakistan’s tours of the West Indies and England had also raised questions within the PCB. The board subsequently sought written explanations from selection committee members regarding the rationale and process behind their selection.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who was part of the committee, later stepped down following changes to the squad.

The NCCIA investigation and PCB’s internal disciplinary inquiry are being treated as separate matters. Neither organisation has publicly confirmed any direct connection between the two proceedings.