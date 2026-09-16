Ryan Garcia wants rematch against former opponent after Conor Benn win

An undated photo of American boxer Ryan Garcia. — AFP

Ryan Garcia is looking to plot a rematch against Gervonta Davis after retaining his WBC welterweight title with a ruthless win over Conor Benn on Saturday.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Garcia has now turned his attention to what might come next. Davis, who defeated him back in April 2023 in Nevada, could be his next opponent.

Ryan has claimed he was hampered by weight restrictions for the first fight against Davis.

He took to X to call out his former opponent for a rematch.

“Gervonta cool but he don’t want the smoke . What’s up with you. I went to 136 you can’t come to 147 don’t be shaky now. I need that if you want it. If not there’s nothing to be said,” Ryan Garcia said.

Garcia fought Davis at that catchweight after several years of negotiation, and the contract also had a rehydration clause requiring him to weigh no more than 146 pounds on fight night.

Owing to legal troubles, Davis has been in action in the ring just twice since then: a knockout win against Frank Martin in June 2024, then a draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025 to retain the WBA lightweight title.