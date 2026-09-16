Manchester City boss Maresca laments VAR row overshadowing win

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca during the pre-season friendly match against Team K-League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on August 5, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said a controversial VAR decision in the Manchester derby should not overshadow his side's performance, playing with 10 men for 70 to 75 minutes and winning the match.

City won Sunday's derby against Manchester United by 1-0 with 10 men.

Haaland's second-half winning goal was initially ruled out for offside but was later given after a VAR review that judged the Norwegian to be onside.

Refereeing body Pro Ref later acknowledged that VAR had been wrong to allow the decisive goal.

Maresca’s side were reduced to 10 men when Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes in the 23rd minute.

"To talk about one moment after that game when we played for 70, 75 minutes with 10 players is quite poor. I think the performance was unbelievable and I'm pleased," Maresca told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's League Cup third-round tie against Norwich City.

"There is knowledge that there was a mistake and that's all. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you."

The Manchester City boss also recalled a controversial decision in a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United in January 2023, saying the club was still waiting for an apology after Fernandes scored despite Marcus Rashford being in an offside position.

Maresca was an assistant coach at City at the time.

"Three years ago when I was here, it happened the exact same against Manchester United. The goal was not a regular goal and no one apologised. We are still waiting for the apology for that," he said.

Maresca added that VAR officials can make mistakes because they often have little time to make difficult decisions.

"It's not easy for the VAR and the people in front of the screen. To make a decision in 10, 20 seconds is not easy for them. Sometimes they make mistakes."