Hania Aamir set to make boxing debut, reveals Usman Wazeer

Actress Hania Aamir (left) trains with national boxer Usman Wazeer in an undated picture. — Reporter

Renowned Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has started regular boxing training and is set to make her debut in the sport, revealed World Youth Boxing Champion Usman Wazeer on Wednesday.

Wazeer, who holds an unbeaten 18-0 record, made the ground-breaking revelation during an exclusive interview with Geo News, sharing that the actress possesses immense potential in boxing.

Wazeer further confirmed that Aamir has been learning boxing and shared that her first official fight would be announced soon.

"This video is not from a commercial or a drama shoot," Wazeer told Geo News, adding that Aamir will soon be seen in action in the boxing ring.

The actor's regular training marks her latest venture beyond the entertainment industry, with details of her first official bout expected to be announced in the near future.

Meanwhile, the revelation comes just months after Wazeer praised Aamir's boxing talent and hailed her as a very good fighter.

During his appearance on the Geo Podcast on March 21, host Mubashir Hashmi had brought up his training of various high-profile celebrities, including Hania Aamir. In response, the boxer had insisted that the fans were unaware of the energy she possesses in boxing.

"The way she boxes and spars, she has an energy in her that fans just haven't seen".

When Hashmi highlighted that Aamir does not share this side of her persona on social media, Wazeer had asserted that it was deliberate, adding that he had advised her against sharing training videos on social media.

"I had told her not to share yet; I don't share her videos either. We'll share them now, after this podcast," Wazeer had said.