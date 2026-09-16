PCB refutes report of denying match officials TADA in President's Trophy Grade-II

Umpire Asif Yaqoob signals during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Oman at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on June 05, 2024. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday "strongly refuted" a report claiming that it has decided against providing hotel accommodation or travelling and daily allowances (TA/DA) to match officials assigned for the President's Trophy Grade-II, scheduled to commence on September 19.

The report published by a local English newspaper had claimed that the cricket board had informed the match officials and scorers of the decision through an email, which read, "no hotel accommodation and TA/DA will be paid for this tournament".

The publication further claimed that the officials will only receive their respective match fees as the decision means those travelling to venues outside their home cities will have to bear the accommodation and commutation expenses.

Meanwhile, the PCB, while terming the report "misleading", clarified that there has been no policy of withdrawing TA/DA from match officials for the upcoming first-class tournament.

Citing its established policy, PCB asserted that the TA/DA is specifically provided to officials who are required to travel outside their home cities, as allowance is intended to cover the additional travelling and food-related expenses of outstation officials.

The PCB further shared that it "predominantly" assigned Lahore-based umpires for the President's Trophy Grade-II matches being played in the city and nearby vicinities and thus those officials do not qualify for the TA/DA allowance.

It further stressed that the move was "not a cost-cutting measure" and that the policy was not introduced specifically for the Grade-II tournament, insisting the same criteria apply across all PCB domestic formats and regions.

The cricket board further clarified that hotel accommodation is likewise linked to outstation assignments, adding that the match officials travelling from another city are being provided the applicable facilities and allowances under the prevailing policy.