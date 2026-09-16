Pakistan crush England in fourth Youth ODI to clinch series

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf in action during their ICC Men's U19 World Cup match against England at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on January 16, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

WORMSLEY: Captain Farhan Yousaf's unbeaten 80-run knock, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Pakistan U19 to a monumental 200-run victory over England U19 in the fourth Youth ODI here at the Sir Paul Getty's Ground on Wednesday.

The victory meant Pakistan U19 clinched the four-match away series 4-1, having previously prevailed in the first two fixtures, while losing the penultimate game by just two runs on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the visitors piled up a massive total of 350/4 in their 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Ahmed Hussain and skipper Farhan.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan U19 with an unbeaten 80 off just 54 deliveries, studded with eight fours and three sixes, followed by the opening duo of Usman and Jahangir, who made 79 each, while all-rounder Ahmed contributed with a 53-ball 63.

Subhaan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for England U19 as he bagged two wickets for 55 runs in his seven overs, while Ralphie Albert could make one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 351-run target, England U19 could only accumulate 150 before getting bowled out in 20.4 overs and thus succumbed to a series-conceding defeat in its final fixture.

Captain Albert remained the top-scorer for the home side with a blistering 46 off 24 deliveries up the order, while his fellow top-order batters Isaac Mohammed (32) and Joe Moores (15), alongside the middle-order duo of Jack Nelson and Robbie Brown, 21 each, were the others to amass double figures.

Ahmed spearheaded Pakistan U19's bowling charge with sensational figures of 3/16 in his 2.4 overs, followed by Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Sayyam and Jahangir with two each, while Rizwanullah chipped in with one scalp.