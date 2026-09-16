Conor Benn offered title shot immediately after Ryan Garcia defeat

Conor Benn celebrates after winning the middleweight fight against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

WBO middleweight world champion Denzel Bentley has offered a title shot to Conor Benn immediately after Ryan Garcia defeat.

The Briton was stopped by Garcia in the second round for the WBC welterweight crown in Las Vegas, handing him the second defeat of his 10-year professional career.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Conor Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Benn is now unsure about his future in the sport and plans to spend time with his family before returning to the ring. Bentley, who was recently elevated to full WBO middleweight world champion status, is willing to fight the Briton.

“Conor’s whole thing in the Garcia fight was that he wanted to win the WBC title like his dad did," he told The Ring magazine.

"Well I hold the actual WBO middleweight title that his dad held. I’d be happy to fight him because it’s beneficial for me as well. It’s not just me giving him an opportunity because he will be giving me an opportunity to make some big money as well.”

Benn was competing at welterweight for the first time in more than four years and had previously indicated that he would leave the division after the fight.

Following the defeat, Benn said his immediate priority was spending time with his family rather than deciding on his next move.