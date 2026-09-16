Fatima Sana, Noor Zaman named Pakistan's flag bearers for Asian Games 2026

This collage of pictures shows national squash player Noor Zaman (left) and Pakistan women's cricket team's captain Fatima Sana. — Instagram/@noorzmn/ICC

KARACHI: Captain of the national women's cricket team Fatima Sana and rising Squash player Noor Zaman will be Pakistan's flag bearers at the Asian Games 2026, the country's Olympic Association (POA) announced on Wednesday.

The duo will lead Pakistan's contingent at the glittering opening ceremony of the 20th edition of the Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya on September 19.

"Noor Zaman of Squash and Fatima Sana Khan, captain of Pakistan's Women's Cricket Team, will carry the Pakistan flag as the Flag Bearers of the Pakistan Contingent at the Opening Ceremony of the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026," the POA said in a brief statement on social media.

"On 19 September, they will lead Team Pakistan into the Opening Ceremony as the green and white takes its place on the Asian stage."

According to the POA, a total of 246 athletes from 23 different disciplines, including cricket, squash, hockey, athletics and esports, will represent Pakistan at the Games, which will run until October 4.

Meanwhile, host country Japan has been struggling to accommodate a sharp increase in the number of participants, with the total expected to rise from 15,000 to around 17,000, according to media reports last month.

Organisers have not established a conventional athletes' village for the Games. Instead, temporary container-style accommodation has been prepared for some athletes and officials, while others will stay in hotels. Some participants are also expected to be accommodated in Tokyo.

Around 4,000 to 5,000 athletes are reportedly expected to stay on a cruise ship, Costa Serena, which was docked at the shores of Nagoya on Tuesday and will remain there until October 4.