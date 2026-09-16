Pakistan refuse to play Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in India

Pakistan players sing the national anthem ahead of their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match against Wales at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in the Netherlands on August 17, 2026. — FIH

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday refused to send its national team to India for the upcoming Men's Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played from October 27 to November 5.

The tournament, set to feature host nation India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, is originally scheduled to be played in Mumbai and Jalandhar, but the PHF has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation (PHF) to relocate the event from the country or shift its team's matches to a neutral venue.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, in a statement, insisted that the decision was taken in light of the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between the two countries and to ensure a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials.

Wani further reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally, adding that they are ready to take on all FIH member nations, including India, and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics.

The development comes the following day after India's Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had confirmed Pakistan's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy, asserting India's policy permits the neighbouring country to take part in multinational sporting events, while bilateral series between the two countries remain restricted.

"There is no problem in multinational tournaments. Maybe individual series between India and Pakistan cannot take place," Mann said when asked whether the necessary clearances had been obtained for Pakistan's participation.

The tournament is organised under the aegis of the Asian Hockey Federation and is traditionally held annually, although there was no edition last year.

India enter the competition as defending champions after winning the 2023 edition in Chennai before successfully retaining the title in 2024 in Hulunbuir, China.

Oman and Bangladesh have been named as reserve teams in case any of the participating sides withdraw from the competition.

For the unversed, Pakistan had withdrawn from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions.