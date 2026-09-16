Real Madrid defend players’ freedom of expression over Ceuta shirt

An undated photo of Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr (left) and Kylian Mbappe. — X/@TouchlineX

Real Madrid defended their players' right to hold differing opinions after forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. covered up a solidarity message for the people of Ceuta ahead of Tuesday's LaLiga match with Elche.

Players from both teams wore T-shirts bearing "Todos somos caballas" ("We are all mackerels") - caballas being a nickname for people from the Spanish territory of Ceuta.

However, Mbappe and Vinicius rolled their shirts up to chest height, making the message unreadable, then removed them completely as they left the tunnel. Teammate Ibrahima Konate simply carried his shirt in his hands.

The gesture of support follows more than 70,000 irregular ⁠crossings from Morocco into Ceuta in July, sparking solidarity movements across Spain.

According to Reuters, a Real Madrid official said the club accepted Elche's request to show solidarity and wear the shirts, but respects differing opinions and gave each player the freedom to decide whether or not to wear one.

Real Madrid organised a tifo in their singing section last Tuesday in support of Ceuta during their Champions League match against Inter Milan, with fans holding placards featuring the Ceuta flag. The initiative to wear the t-shirts was promoted by the Valencian Business Association, while Barcelona chose not to wear them during their match with Levante on Sunday.

On Monday, Moroccan international Ez Abde faced abusive comments on social media after wearing the shirt before Real Betis clashed with Villarreal.

Abde responded with a statement saying that he would not apologise for doing so, and that the message was in support of a community and a social cause rather than of any political content.