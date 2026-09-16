PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools expanded on Naqvi's directives

Pakistan cricketers Abrar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani and Shaheen Shah Afridi interact with schoolchildren during a PCB-organised coaching clinic at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on September 3, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Talent Hunt Programme for Schools has been expanded substantially on the directives of its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, with the second season, slated to commence on September 19, featuring 1,400 schools from 100 districts.

According to the cricket board, the expansion of the programme, which featured 450 schools from 39 districts in its inaugural edition, was implemented under the vision of Naqvi, who will attend the curtain-raiser of the upcoming event between Beaconhouse School and Aitchison College at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The PCB further shared that following the conclusion of the opening match, a musical concert has also been arranged, in which legendary artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to perform. Notably, the entry has been kept free for both the opening fixture and the musical concert.

The PCB plans to use the programme as a pathway for identifying emerging talent at school level, with the best-performing school cricketers to be integrated into the board's age-group and pathways system.

The PCB has activated the school cricket ecosystem for the second consecutive season with substantial financial and personnel investment across the country.

Regional and district coaches conducted trials at schools nationwide, followed by training camps held for participating schools during August and September.

The board has also arranged multiple venues for schools that do not have their own grounds. In addition, a number of schools have been provided with cricket kits and playing kits for the tournament.