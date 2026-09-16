FIFA to present review of shelved investment plan to Council

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the opening ceremony of The âWorld Sports Summitâ at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 29, 2025. — Reuters

FIFA said on Thursday that a review of the withdrawn FFE proposal would be presented to the world soccer body's Council, after criticism from Denmark's football chief Jesper Moller over a lack of answers regarding the abandoned project.

Moller last week criticised world soccer's governing body for declining to answer what he described as "critical questions" at a Legal Committee meeting about the scrapped proposal, launched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to sell commercial stakes in tournaments to outside investors.

"FIFA Standing Committees advise and assist the FIFA Council in their respective fields in line with FIFA's Statutes and Governance Regulations," FIFA told Reuters in a statement.

"As previously communicated, a review of the withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal will be presented to the FIFA Council."

The FIFA Council comprises 37 members, including President Infantino, eight vice-presidents and 28 members elected by FIFA's member associations.

Infantino's proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events triggered a global backlash, with UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF among the confederations calling for changes to FIFA's leadership structure. The possibility of a no-confidence vote against Infantino was also discussed.

Several European national associations have since withdrawn support for Infantino's re-election bid, with Greek Football Association President Makis Gagatsis and former Germany national team director Oliver Bierhoff joining UEFA's push for change in FIFA's leadership on Tuesday, underscoring a united European front.

However, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the FIFA president retains sufficient backing to secure another term, meaning opponents will need to shift strategy and focus on curbing his powers.

The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, where Infantino will seek a fourth term in office.