Carlos Correa out for season as Houston Astros continue playoff push

An undated picture of Houston Astros star Carlos Correa. — Reuters

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa will not return this season as the team continues its push for a place in the playoffs, manager Joe Espada said on Tuesday.

Correa had been working towards a comeback after undergoing surgery on his left ankle on May 11th. The procedure was initially expected to keep him sidelined for six to eight months.

The shortstop appeared close to returning this weekend, with Espada saying on Sunday that Correa was likely to begin rehabilitation games with Triple-A Sugar Land this week.

However, the Astros have now decided against rushing him back and will instead focus on ensuring he is ready for spring training next year.

Espada confirmed Correa had not suffered a setback, but said increased activity had caused some inflammation in the ankle.

"It's just the buildup and every day we did a little bit more around the bases, the swinging on the field, the just being on the spikes for such a long time, it just kind of flared up on him," Espada said.

"And I think the smart thing to do right now is for Carlos to focus on next season."

Espada added it was particularly disappointing to see Correa come so close to returning after working so hard.

"Is it disappointing to know how hard he worked and it just came up short," he said.

"For me that's the most disappointing part, that you know how much work he put into trying to get back and you see the light at the end of the road and the fact that we couldn't get past the hours of work, the strain that caused to his ankle during his workouts, it's sad."