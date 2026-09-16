NCCIA examines Rizwan, Imam's phones in dressing-room leak probe

The collage features Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (left) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is carrying out a forensic examination of the mobile phones of Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq amid an inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks during the Test series against England, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took custody of the players’ mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities for examination. Investigators have been reviewing messages, contacts and other digital information retrieved from the devices.

Sources said information circulating on social media concerning alleged leaks from the Pakistan dressing room is also part of the investigation.

The initial examination of the mobile phones reportedly did not reveal anything significant. However, further forensic analysis is continuing at the NCCIA headquarters in Islamabad, sources said.

The investigation is also reportedly examining the financial dealings and suspected transactions of the two players.

Their financial activity before and after the England series, including relevant bank accounts and transactions, is being reviewed. Investigators will reportedly trace the source and destination of funds if any suspicious transactions are identified.

Rizwan and Imam appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore earlier this month and were questioned regarding the alleged leaks.

Sources said they were also asked about their contacts and meetings during practice sessions and matches in England. Both players reportedly sought additional time to submit their written responses.

The NCCIA is expected to submit its findings to PCB officials once the forensic examination is completed. According to sources, the PCB will decide on the matter involving the players in light of the agency’s report.

Meanwhile, Rizwan has submitted a written response to the NCCIA seeking clarification over the reasons for his summons and asking why his mobile phone has not yet been returned.

The PCB has previously said it would not comment on the ongoing inquiry. The allegations remain under investigation and no final finding against either player has been announced.