John Konchar agrees deal with New York Knicks

Free-agent forward John Konchar has agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks, according to his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, who confirmed the agreement on Tuesday.

Konchar is set to enter his eighth NBA season and will have an opportunity to earn a place on the Knicks' final roster.

Knickerbockers currently has two open roster spots, with sources saying Konchar is in a strong position to compete for one of them.

The Knicks are also planning to sign centre Drew Eubanks, who will compete for a roster place as the team continues to finalise its squad ahead of the new season.

Konchar was among the most experienced free agents still available, having played more than 360 NBA games during his career.

The 30-year-old spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Utah Jazz during last season.

He featured for both Memphis and Utah during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing the season with the Jazz after the mid-season move.

Konchar averaged 5.9 points, 3.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds across 26 games for Utah last season. His ability to contribute across several areas could provide the Knicks with additional depth as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that the forward will now compete for a spot in New York's final squad, with the Knicks expected to make further roster decisions before the start of the season.