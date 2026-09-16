F1 adds Monaco sprint to record 10 events for 2027

General view of McLaren's Lando Norris during practice in Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2024. — Reuters

Formula One will host sprint race next season in Monaco for the first time as they expand the format to a record 10 events on a 24-round calendar announced on Wednesday.

The 2027 championship will begin at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit on March 14th, following pre-season testing in the Gulf country from February 24th-27th.

Saudi Arabia will host the second round in Jeddah on March 21st.

Portugal and Turkey return to the calendar on June 20th and October 3rd respectively, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Barcelona race.

The four Gulf races remain on the schedule despite ongoing conflict in the region, although their status could remain uncertain while tensions continue.

Saudi Arabia’s race was cancelled this year, while Bahrain’s event has been moved to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit next month.

Monaco’s inclusion in the sprint format is notable because its narrow, twisting streets make overtaking extremely difficult.

The weekend will feature two qualifying sessions, with Friday’s second practice replaced by sprint qualifying.

The sprint winner earns eight points, meaning a driver can score a maximum of 33 points across the weekend by winning both the sprint and Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Five circuits Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Monaco and Abu Dhabi will host sprints for the first time, while Canada, Britain, Italy, Brazil and Qatar will stage returning sprint events.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the expanded sprint schedule would bring more excitement, drama and close racing for Formula One fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Turkey to the championship and to expand sprint racing to 10 events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama and the wheel-to-wheel action that makes our sport so special," said Domenicali.