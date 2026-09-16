Haris Rauf wants to 'serve Pakistan' in Test cricket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf reacts during day one of the first Test against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 2022 in Rawalpindi Pakistan. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has expressed his desire to return to red-ball cricket after making an impressive start to the President's Trophy Grade-I campaign for Pakistan Television (PTV).

Rauf claimed a five-wicket haul in PTV's opening-round match against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), strengthening his case for a potential return to Test cricket.

The right-arm pacer has played only one Test for Pakistan, making his debut against England in Rawalpindi in December 2022. He picked up one wicket in the match and has not featured in the longest format since.

Rauf bowled just 13 overs in that Test before suffering a quad injury while fielding, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series.

However, with Pakistan set to play several Test matches on home soil, Rauf has expressed his desire to make himself available for the longest format and contribute to the national team if required.

Speaking during a recent interview with PTV Sports, the pacer said he wanted to serve Pakistan in Test cricket to the best of his ability and believed his pace could be valuable to the team.

“I want to serve Pakistan in Test cricket to the best of my potential. Pakistan needs pacers at the moment, and with our Test series coming up at home, I will try my best to make myself available for Test cricket,” Rauf said.

For the unversed, Pakistan are coming off a disappointing Test series against England, suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match series.

The national team are now set to host Sri Lanka in a multi-format series, which will also include an ODI tri-series featuring England.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.