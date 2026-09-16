Colombia's James Rodriguez retires from international football

Colombia's James Rodriguez in action against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 27, 2026. — Reuters

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 35, bringing an end to a 15-year career with the national team.

Rodriguez earned 131 caps for Colombia and played a key role in their memorable run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Rodriguez thanked Colombian fans in a video for their support, describing representing the national team as one of the greatest honours of his career.

"Thank you for every match, every joy, every tear and every dream we shared. Defending the colours of the Colombia national team was one of the greatest honours of my life," Rodriguez said.

Llegó el momento. 🇨🇴



Gracias por cada partido, cada alegría, cada lágrima y cada sueño compartido.



Defender los colores de la selección Colombia fue uno de los mayores honores de mi vida.



Gracias, Colombia. Para siempre. 💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/AlRxMgtFeI — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 15, 2026

The midfielder made his senior debut for Colombia in 2011 and went on to score 31 international goals.

He regularly wore the captain's armband and represented his country at three World Cups and four Copa America tournaments.

Rodriguez enjoyed his finest international tournament at the 2014 World Cup, where he scored six goals to finish as the tournament's leading scorer and claim the Golden Boot.

His stunning volley against Uruguay in the last 16 was later named the best goal of the year and earned him FIFA's Puskas Award.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder recently returned to Colombian football, signing for Atletico Nacional on a contract running until June next year.

He joined the club after leaving Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

Rodriguez began his European career with Porto before moving to Monaco and then Real Madrid.

During his time in Spain, he won two Champions League titles and two LaLiga crowns, while he also enjoyed spells at Bayern Munich and Everton.