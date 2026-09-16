Babar Azam among Pakistan batters surge in ICC Test rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays a shot on day three of the third Test match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 13, 2026. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam is among the Pakistan batters to climb in the latest ICC Test rankings, while the bowlers witnessed a decline following the three-match series against England, which ended in a 3-0 whitewash.

Babar moved two places up to 13th from 15th with 684 points, followed by middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, who also climbed two places to 16th from 18th with 674 points.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan dropped one place to 34th from 33rd with 593 points, while former captain Shan Masood climbed four places to 37th from 41st with 586 points.

Salman Ali Agha dropped one place to 44th with 559 points, followed by Abdullah Shafique, who fell 11 places to 46th with 556 points.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq retained his 58th place with 506 points, while Razaullah also retained his 91st position. Azan Awais, meanwhile, climbed six places to 95th with 358 points.

England's Harry Brook continues to rule as the world's number one Test batter, followed by Australia's Steve Smith in second, while England's returning captain Joe Root sits in third place.

In the Test bowlers' rankings, spinner Noman Ali suffered a decline, dropping one place to 10th from ninth with 777 points. Mohammad Abbas, despite being awarded Player of the Series after taking 13 wickets, dropped one place to 16th with 713 points.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi retained his 31st spot with 593 points, while spinner Sajid Khan also remained in 32nd place with 587 points. Pacer Hasan Ali, who last played a red-ball match against Bangladesh in May this year, dropped one place to 44th.

Khurram Shahzad retained his 55th spot, while spinner Ali Usman remained in 75th place, alongside pacers Mohammad Ali and Aamer Jamal at 81st and 83rd, respectively. Spinner Asif Afridi was placed 91st.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc dominates the top spot as the number one Test bowler, while New Zealand's Matt Henry sits second. England's Ollie Robinson climbed to third, with India's Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's Pat Cummins dropping to fourth and fifth, respectively.