Pak vs Eng: Misbah could consider playing 2 spinners in 1st Test

Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan could both play against England on Wednesday.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that Pakistan could take an unprecedented decision of playing two spinners in the first Test against England that starts Wednesday in Manchester.

England has traditionally been considered a fast bowling heaven, with spinners taking a back seat. However, conditions at Old Trafford seem spin-friendly for a change, and Misbah admits that not picking a third pacer could be on the cards.

"The Manchester wicket is just as it was for the England-West Indies match. It had spin from day one. We are keeping an eye and could consider playing two spinners, although there is time yet," he said in an online press conference on Monday.

"We will take a final decision after analysing pitch and conditions further," he added.

Pakistan have Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan and Kashif Bhatti available as spin options on their roster.

