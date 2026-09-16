Fakhar Zaman climbs as Mohammad Nawaz breaks into T20I top eight

Pakistan batters Mohammad Nawaz (left) and Fakhar Zaman speak in the middle during the T20I Tri-Series match against the United Arab Emirates at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 4, 2025, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman, spinner Mohammad Nawaz, alongside Sufiyan Muqeem, have improved their ICC T20I rankings following the India-Afghanistan series, which brought changes to the rankings while several other players saw a decline.

In the ICC T20I batters' rankings, opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has dropped one place to third, with Indian batter Abhishek Sharma moving up to second, while his compatriot Ishan Kishan retains his top spot.

Young left-handed batter Saim Ayub retains his 41st spot with 560 points, followed by Babar Azam, who also remains in 43rd place with 555 points, while T20I captain Salman Ali Agha sits in 45th spot with 547 points.

Left-handed batter Fakhar, who last played a T20I match for Pakistan in February this year, has moved one place up to 72nd with 481 points, while no other Pakistan batter features inside the top 100.

In the T20I bowlers' rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed sits in second place with 736 points, accompanied by England's Adil Rashid in third, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan retains his top spot.

Spinner Nawaz jumps one place up to eighth with 658 points, while pacer Salman Mirza falls two places to 17th with 636 points. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has also dropped one place to 32nd with 602 points.

Spinner Usman Tariq retains his 59th spot with 524 points, while Sufiyan Muqeem moves up to 64th place with 510 points. Saim Ayub retains his 72nd spot with 492 points, Shadab Khan sits at 77th, while Haris Rauf also remains in 88th place with 448 points.