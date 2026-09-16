Sri Lanka U17 to tour Pakistan for bilateral series in October

An undated picture of the Sri Lankan U17 cricket team players. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka U17 will tour Pakistan next month for a bilateral series against Pakistan U17, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

During the tour, the two sides will play one three-day match and five one-day matches, with all fixtures scheduled to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium from October 9 to 24.

The Sri Lanka U17 squad will arrive in Multan on October 5, while both teams will hold training sessions at the venue from October 6 to 8.

The three-day match will be played from October 9 to 11 before the two sides face each other in a five-match one-day series.

The one-day matches are scheduled to be played on October 15, 17, 19, 21 and 24.

Meanwhile, Pakistan U17 players are currently participating in a Skills Development Camp in Faisalabad, which began on July 30.

Earlier this year, the PCB also hosted the National U17 Cup in Faisalabad, with Rawalpindi U17 Region emerging as champions.

Series schedule