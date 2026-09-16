Haris Rauf outlines goals ahead of England, Sri Lanka assignments

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf reacts during the third ODI against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on June 4, 2026, in Lahore, Pakistan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has set his sights on the upcoming ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka, with matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore next month.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rauf outlined his immediate priorities ahead of his next international assignments.

The fast bowler said he was focused on preparing for the forthcoming series against England and Sri Lanka, learning from the matches and finding his rhythm.

Rather than setting individual targets, Rauf said his priority was to make the most of the opportunities ahead and perform well in his next international assignment.

“I don’t have any personal goals. I have a series coming up against England and Sri Lanka, so I will prepare for that and learn a lot. My main goal is to get into a good rhythm from here and do well in my next international assignment,” Rauf said.

The PCB had earlier announced that Sri Lanka will arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, which will begin on October 18.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match in Rawalpindi before taking on England at the same venue on October 20. Sri Lanka will then face England on October 22.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will play England on October 25 and Sri Lanka on October 27.

Sri Lanka and England will meet in the sixth match on October 29, while the top two sides will contest the final on October 31.

ODI tri-series schedule