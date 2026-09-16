Lionel Messi set for Argentina farewell friendly

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup with the trophy on December 18, 2022. — Reuters

Lionel Messi has been called up by Argentina for a farewell appearance in a home friendly in October, despite having announced his international retirement last month, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Tuesday.

AFA President Claudio Tapia said Messi had been invited to feature against Benin at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium on October 6th.

"We invited the best player in the world to play, the icon of our selection, our captain Lionel Andres Messi, to have a deserved farewell on October 6, here in Argentina," Tapia said on social media.

Argentina is set to play three home friendlies during the September 21-October 6 FIFA international window, their first matches since the World Cup.

They will face Bolivia at Cordoba’s Mario Kempes Stadium on September 30th before hosting Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on October 3rd.

The Bolivia match will be played at 50% reduced capacity as part of FIFA sanctions following incidents during this year’s World Cup.

AFA confirmed that Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will feature in Argentina’s October 6 farewell friendly.

"Footballers Messi, (Rodrigo) De Paul and (Giovani) Lo Celso will be in attendance to take part in the final friendly on October 6. Meanwhile, the names of the players called up from the local league will be announced on Friday," the AFA said.

Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada will miss matches due to suspensions following an altercation after the World Cup final against Spain.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli.

Defenders: Agustin Giay, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Juan Foyth, Facundo Medina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Roman Vega.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Paz, Franco Mastantuono.

Forwards: Matias Soule, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Gianluca Prestianni, Jose Manuel Lopez, Santiago Castro, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi.