Harry Brook's ton powers England to victory over Sri Lanka in first T20I

England captain Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century during the first T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 15, 2026. — AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Captain Harry Brook's century and a blistering knock from Jos Buttler helped England beat Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth 254-4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional batting display led by Brook and Buttler.

Brook top-scored with a blistering 114 off 49 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and six sixes, while wicketkeeper-batter Buttler contributed a superb 80 off 44 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

Debutant Aneurin Donald added 12 off five deliveries, hitting one boundary and a six, while Tom Banton scored 10 off as many balls. Will Jacks chipped in with 21 off 12 deliveries, including two sixes.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed one wicket apiece.

Chasing 255, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 in 19 overs, with Sonny Baker leading England's bowling attack.

Wellalage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 33 off 21 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, while Dasun Shanaka scored 24 off 14 balls, comprising one boundary and two sixes.

Eshan Malinga remained unbeaten on 13 off five deliveries, hitting one four and one six, while openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara scored 12 and 10 runs respectively.

Baker starred with the ball for England, finishing with figures of 3/12 in his four overs. Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson claimed two wickets each, while Adil Rashid, Will Jacks and Josh Tongue chipped in with one wicket apiece.