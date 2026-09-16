Kushal Malla returns as Nepal announce 2026 Asian Games squad

Nepal batter Kushal Malla arrives at the stadium ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka at Central Broward Regional Park on June 11, 2024, in Lauderhill, Florida. — ICC

MULPANI: Nepal have named an experienced 15-member squad for the upcoming Asian Games, with all-rounder Kushal Malla returning to the side after missing the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Dipendra Singh Airee will lead Nepal in a multi-team tournament featuring Full Members for the first time. He replaced Rohit Paudel as the country's T20I captain following the T20 World Cup in February and also captained the side during the Asian Games Qualifier in May and June.

Malla missed the T20 World Cup but has impressed since returning to international cricket in April. He has scored 130 T20I runs during this period, including an unbeaten 85 against China.

The all-rounder is one of only five Nepal batters to have surpassed 1,000 T20I runs and has also claimed six wickets with his left-arm spin since his return.

All-rounder Basir Ahamad, who was part of Nepal's T20 World Cup squad and featured in the subsequent bilateral series against the United Arab Emirates, has been omitted from the Asian Games squad.

The squad features several experienced campaigners, including ODI captain Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Karan KC and Sompal Kami.

Gulsan Jha and Airee provide further all-round options, while off-spinner Sher Malla is also included. Sher made his international debut against England during the T20 World Cup and has taken eight wickets in four matches so far.

Nepal's spin attack will also include Lalit Rajbanshi alongside Lamichhane and Sher, while Karan, Kami and Nandan Yadav form the core of the pace department.

The men's cricket event at the Asian Games will begin on September 24 in Nisshin, Japan, with the final scheduled for October 3. Nepal will face Afghanistan and hosts Japan on September 25 and 26 respectively.

Nepal squad for Asian Games:

Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sher Malla.