Kapil Dev reacts to Women's Asia Cup trophy controversy with 'cheeky' remark

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev speaks during a press conference in New Delhi on July 26, 2025. — AFP

RAIPUR: India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Women's T20 Asia Cup trophy presentation with a cheeky remark, telling those involved to "play golf".

The Indian women's team defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

However, the post-match presentation was delayed after the Indian players and coaching staff reportedly did not come out to collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nava Raipur Open 2026 golf tournament, Kapil, who serves as president of the Professional Golf Tour of India, was asked about the incident.

"Tell all of them to play golf," Kapil said in response to the Indian team's decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

The remark came after the trophy presentation became a talking point following India's title triumph.

According to reports, the presentation protocol had been finalised and the trophy was available for the victorious Indian team. However, the players and coaching staff returned to the dressing room and did not come out to receive the silverware.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, meanwhile, accepted the runners-up prize money cheque from Naqvi. ACC sources said the trophy remained available for the Indian team, while the trophy won by India's men's team at the 2025 Asia Cup was also yet to be collected.

Following their victory, the Indian players celebrated separately in a huddle, where head coach Amol Muzumdar congratulated the team on its achievement. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla later joined the celebrations and presented medals to the players.

The latest incident bears similarities to the men's Asia Cup final in 2025, when India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai.

Naqvi, who had been scheduled to present the trophy to the Indian team, was not involved in the presentation as the Indian players did not collect the silverware from him, resulting in an unusual delay in the ceremony.