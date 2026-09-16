Jos Buttler overtakes Rohit Sharma, closes in on Babar Azam's T20I record

From left to right: former India captain Rohit Sharma, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and Pakistan batter Babar Azam. CA/AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Former England captain Jos Buttler achieved a major milestone in T20I cricket on Tuesday during the opening match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl.

Buttler played a fighting knock of 80 off 44 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes, to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.

The right-handed batter surpassed former India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 4,231 runs in 159 matches, including 32 fifties and five centuries.

Buttler has now accumulated 4,292 runs in 161 T20I matches, with 29 fifties and two centuries.

He is now 304 runs away from surpassing former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who currently tops the list with 4,596 runs in 145 matches, including 39 fifties and three centuries, at a strike rate of 128.02.

Most runs in T20Is:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) — 4,596 runs

Jos Buttler (England) — 4,292 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) — 4,231 runs

Virat Kohli (India) — 4,188 runs

Paul Stirling (Ireland) — 3,895 runs

When this news was filed, the hosts had posted a mammoth 254-4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an exceptional batting display led by captain Harry Brook.

Brook top-scored with a blistering 114 off 49 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and six sixes, while Jos Buttler contributed a superb 80 off 44 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

Debutant Aneurin Donald added 12 off five deliveries, hitting one boundary and a six, while Tom Banton scored a run-a-ball 10. Will Jacks chipped in with 21 off 12 deliveries, including two sixes.

For the visitors, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed one wicket apiece.