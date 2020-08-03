PCB issues statement on registration of Cricket Associations

The PCB stated on Monday that it made a temporary administrative arrangement in which it includes its staffers helping the six Cricket Associations in registering and administrative purposes.

In a PCB press release it stated that the staffers will act as a transitory and administrative step with the sole purpose of facilitating and expediting the registration process and they will resign as soon as the interim committees are constituted.

The PCB has also emphasised there was no bar in the PCB Constitution 2019 on its employees being founding members of a Society for any Cricket Association to get it registered.

The PCB said this temporary administrative arrangement had been adopted as this was the most time efficient, reliable and logistically convenient mechanism for the registration of all six Cricket Associations.

It reiterated no PCB staffer will be a member of the interim committees when these are put in place to run the day-to-day affairs of the Cricket Associations till the elected personnel take over.

The next step is to constitute interim committees to:



a) adopt the model constitution, and

b) to run the affairs of the associations till the duly elected representatives take offices.

To elect the first office-bearers prior logical steps have to be completed;

a) clubs registered with City Cricket Associations,

b) general body elects office-bearers of City Cricket Associations, and

c) the elected representatives of City Cricket Associations form the general body of the Cricket Associations.





