Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev trade barbs over UFC's longest winning streak

This collage of photos shows former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/X

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current welterweight king Islam Makhachev are trading barbs over the longest winning streak this week.

Islam (29-1) broke the UFC’s official win streak record after defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in August for his 17th consecutive win.

The record was previously held by former middleweight champion Anderson Silva; he won 16 fights in a row.

It was Islam's first title defence after moving up a division and winning the title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Jones failed a drug test in his July 2017 rematch win against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, and the fight was declared a no contest.

Jon Jones, a former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, would hold the record at 20 bouts in a row from 2010 to 2024, if his win against Cormier had counted.

In a recent interview with a Russian news outlet, Islam Makhachev claimed that Jones' win streak is invalid due to a failed drug test taken by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

"I'm not denying that Jon Jones is one of the greatest athletes in history, but he was caught doping twice," Makhachev told Ushatayka. "I think that's why his streak isn't considered valid. Because he went into a fight while on PEDs and won, that's where a new count should have started."

Jones (28-1) was fined and suspended for 15 months for a failed drug test for extremely trace amounts of steroid metabolites.

An independent arbitrator later stated he believed Jones unknowingly ingested the substance and that it was not performance-enhancing.

Jones on Monday gave reference to that independent finding in a post directed at Makhachev.

"If you believe USADA for finding a picogram in my system, then you must believe USADA when they say it 'It was not found to be PERFORMANCE ENHANCING or INTENTIONAL,'" Jones wrote on X.

"You can't have it both ways. Last I checked, my hand got raised every time I was in the Octagon since any of you can remember. Your own coach said I was 'a gift from God.' Let's not forget you've been KO'd, flatlined, went night night."

Let’s start this week by dispeling rumors that have been spread by people chasing me:

1. If you believe USADA for finding a pico gram in my system, then you must believe USADA when they say “It was not found to be PERFORMANCE ENHANCING or INTENTIONAL”. You can’t have it both… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) September 14, 2026

Makhachev responded to Jones the following day and hinted at Jones's controversial legal history, both in and out of competition.

"Jon, I'm not trying to diminish your achievements in any way," Makhachev wrote on X. "But your whole life seems to be tied to breaking the rules one way or another, and somehow, you're never the one to be blamed."

Jon, I’m not trying to diminish your achievements in any way. But your whole life seems to be tied to breaking the rules one way or another, and somehow, you’re never the one to be blamed. — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 15, 2026



