India crush Afghanistan in second T20I to secure unassailable series lead

India's Abhishek Sharma (left) and Sanju Samson bump fists during their second T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 15, 2026. — BCCI

NEW DELHI: Nitish Kumar Reddy's three-wicket haul, followed by Sanju Samson's quickfire half-century, steered India to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match away series here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

India captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to field first proved beneficial as the Men in Blue curtailed Afghanistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Captain Ibrahim Zadran remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan with a 33-ball 37 up the order, followed by star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who played a blistering 28-run cameo at the backend, which came off just 16 deliveries and featured four boundaries, including a six.

Besides them, middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi could make notable contributions to the hosts' total, scoring 26 and 20, respectively.

Reddy was the standout bowler for India as he picked up three wickets for 24 runs in his three overs, followed by Arshdeep Singh with two, while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, India made light work of the 160-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just three wickets and 31 balls to spare, courtesy of right-handed opener Samson's belligerent knock.

Samson smashed seven fours and four sixes on his way to a 22-ball 57 and remained the top-scorer for India in the run chase.

He also shared an 88-run partnership with fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, who contributed with 39 off just 19 deliveries, featuring four sixes and two fours.

Following their dismissals off Rashid in the seventh over, top-order batter Ishan Kishan took the reins of India's pursuit and eventually steered the reigning world champions over the line in the 15th over with an unbeaten 38 off 23 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Rashid remained the solitary wicket-taker for Afghanistan as he picked up all three Indian wickets that fell, including that of their captain Iyer, who could muster a run-a-ball 11.

The seven-wicket victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the last fixture of which will be played at the same venue on Thursday.