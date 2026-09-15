Matt Renshaw hits ton as Australia ease past Zimbabwe in first ODI

Australia's Matt Renshaw celebrates reaching his century during their first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 15, 2026. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Matt Renshaw's blistering century, coupled with Nathan Ellis's five-wicket haul, propelled Australia to a comfortable 59-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh's decision to bat first paid dividends as the visitors piled up a formidable total of 294/8 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Renshaw's maiden century.

The middle-order batter top-scored for Australia with a brisk 109 off just 94 deliveries, studded with fours and three sixes, until eventually falling victim to Newman Nyamhuri on the second delivery of the final over.

Renshaw also shared a crucial 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Oliver Peake, who contributed with a 40-ball 30, while Cooper Connolly had earlier overseen Australia's batting expedition with a half-century, making 51 off 46 deliveries, laced with four fours and three sixes.

Nyamhuri was the standout bowler for the home side as he picked up five wickets for 62 runs in his nine overs, followed by Brad Evans with two, while captain Sikandar Raza made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 295-run target, the home side could only muster 235 before getting bowled out in 45.1 overs despite half-centuries from Craig Ervine and skipper Raza.

Zimbabwe got off to a shaky start to the pursuit, which saw them lose four wickets inside 14 overs with just 62 runs on the board.

Following the stutter, skipper Raza joined Ervine in the middle, and the duo put together a defiant 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which concluded with the latter's dismissal off Ellis in the 31st over.

Ervine remained the top-scorer for the Chevrons with an anchoring 59 off 60 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six.

Raza, on the other hand, was then involved in a brief 21-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Wessly Madhevere until being cleaned up by Spencer Johnson in the 36th over soon after bringing up his half-century. The captain made a 76-ball 57, featuring five fours.

Following Raza's dismissal, Zimbabwe lost their remaining four wickets for just 54 runs off the next 61 deliveries and were thus bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs.

Ellis spearheaded Australia's bowling charge with sensational figures of 5/31 in 9.1 overs, while Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Johnson, Connolly and Renshaw chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For his maiden ODI century and one wicket, Matt Renshaw was adjudged the Player of the Match in the series opener against Zimbabwe.