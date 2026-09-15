Pakistan to host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh for U19 Women's T20I tri-series

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the U19 Women's T20 series against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on December 12, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The national U19 women's cricket team will play a home T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in October this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the tri-series will be played in a triple round-robin format, with all 10 matches, including the final, slated to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from October 2 to 16.

The PCB further shared that the Sri Lanka U19 squad will arrive on September 28, while the Bangladesh contingent will touch down in Pakistan a day later.

The two teams will also train at the Iqbal Stadium on September 29, 30 and 1 October, alongside the home side, who will also hold a pre-series training camp in Faisalabad from September 16 to 27.

Notably, the upcoming tri-series will be the first international women's cricket event at the Iqbal Stadium, which previously hosted a three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa men after a 17-year hiatus.

Furthermore, the tri-series will provide maximum playing opportunities to all three participating teams ahead of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup and the ICC Women's U19 World Cup.

The tri-series will get underway on October 2 with host nation Pakistan taking on Bangladesh, while the subsequent fixture will see them lock horns with another visitors, Sri Lanka, on October 3.

Each team will play a total of six matches during the league stage, following which the top two sides will advance into the final, set to be played at the same venue on October 16.

For the series, the Women's National Selection Committee has also announced a 20-member Pakistan squad, under the leadership of Fizza Fiaz, which saw top-order batter Qamrosh Farhan, opening batters Malaika Suhani and Pakeeza Shabbir, along with off-spinner Afsheen Khan receive maiden call-ups.

However, out of the 20 players, only 15 will be considered for selection on match days, while the remaining would remain in Faisalabad during the series and will be shortlisted in the Final 15 on a rotational basis.

Pakistan squad for U19 Women's T20I tri-series

Fizza Fiaz (c), Afsheen Khan, Alzoha Hammad, Aqsa Habib, Areesha Ansari (wk), Komal Khan (wk), Mah Noor, Barirah Saif, Maham Nazakat, Mahnoor Zeb, Malaika Suhani, Memoona Khalid, Pakeeza Shabbir, Qamrosh Farhan, Raahima Syed, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram, Shahar Bano, Zainab Khanum and Zoofishan Ayyaz.

Player support personnel:

Muhammad Masroor (head coach), Shoaib Khan (batting coach), Naeem Tayyab (bowling coach), Jaweria Rauf (fielding coach), Taimoor Mehmood (strength & conditioning coach), Suraksha Shaker (physiotherapist), Eman Tufail Arbab (performance analyst) and Aisha Jalil (team manager).

Women's U19 T20 tri-series schedule: (All matches to begin at 10 AM; All matches at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad)

October 2 – Pakistan v Bangladesh

October 3 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka

October 5 – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

October 6 – Pakistan v Bangladesh

October 8 – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

October 9 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka

October 11 – Pakistan v Bangladesh

October 12 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka

October 14 – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh



October 16 – Final