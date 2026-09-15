Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall vacating UFC heavyweight title

This collage of photos shows Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall. — Instagram

Jon Jones has reacted to Tom Aspinall vacating the UFC heavyweight title due to ongoing complications with an eye injury.

Jones believes Tom’s injury wasn't a big deal, and he vacated his title because the Briton wanted to avoid facing Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall on Monday wrote a lengthy statement in a post on his Instagram account informing his fans about his decision to vacate the UFC title.

The now-former UFC heavyweight champion underwent surgery on both eyes and is still recovering from the injury.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence against Gane ended in a first-round no-contest on October 25, 2025.

UFC CEO Dana White said this past weekend that, after learning Aspinall was still hurt, he would have internal conversations about him vacating the belt.

Taking to X, Jones first replied to a user named The Honest Jones Fan, who wrote: “This confirms that his ‘injury’ wasn’t that big of a deal and the UFC was confident that he could defend his belt in due course. Aspinall however knows he can’t beat Ciryl Gane so took the easy way out. Absolutely shameless!”

Jones replied: “My sentiments exactly.”

Jones, 39, then wrote, “Ouch,” in response to a user who had tweeted: “Tom Aspinall never deserved the undisputed title to begin with. Yet you have people acting like he was some heavyweight phenom bc he beat [Sergei] Pavlovich 3 years ago.

“He was no more than a great white hope for people who wanted to see Jon Jones lose. He didn’t want the Gane rematch & now he’s going to blame the rest of his failure of an mma career on Ciryl Gane.”

The retired two-weight champion also did the same by vacating the belt after a long saga in which the American refused to give up the belt or fight Aspinall, despite the Briton holding the interim title for a year.

Jones even admitted to turning down $30m to fight Aspinall.