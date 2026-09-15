Rain disrupts final day of President's Trophy Grade-I opening round

KRL's Shahzaib Khan poses for a picture after the fourth day of their first-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against Ghani Glass at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on September 15, 2026. — PCB

The final day of the opening round of President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27 matches was disrupted due to persistent rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with all four fixtures ending in a draw.

Not a single ball could be bowled at the Diamond Cricket Stadium in Islamabad and Rawalpindi's Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, resulting in stalemates between Pakistan Television (PTV) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and also between the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Shahzaib Khan's unbeaten century helped Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) set Ghani Glass a formidable 457-run target on the final day.

The enthralling final day of the fixture got underway with KRL resuming their second innings from 164/1, leading by 405, through Fakhar Zaman and Shahzaib.

The top-order duo, however, could add three more to their overnight partnership as Mohammad Wasim Jr got Fakhar caught behind earlier in the final day. The left-handed batter remained a notable run-getter for KRL with a brisk 77 off 54 deliveries, laced with six fours and three sixes.

Shahzaib then joined forces with Mohammad Faiq and raised an unbeaten 48-run partnership for the third wicket, during which he brought up his fourth first-class century, following which KRL captain Iftikhar Ahmed declared their second innings at 215/2.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for KRL in the second innings with an unbeaten 103 off 102 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and a six, while Faiq contributed with 21 not out from just nine balls.

Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Jr could pick up a wicket apiece for Ghani Glass in the second innings.

Set to chase a daunting 457-run target, Ghani Glass could only accumulate 207/4 in 60 overs before stumps were called, resulting in a stalemate against KRL in their President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27 campaign opener.

Opening batter Mirza Baig remained their top-scorer in the second innings, making 79 off 166 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six, while Sharjeel Khan (44), Khawaja Arham and captain Mohsin Riaz, 37 each, made notable contributions.

Faiq was the standout bowler for KRL in the final innings as he picked up wickets for 21 runs in his eight overs, while Arshad Iqbal and Mohammad Junaid made one scalp apiece.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, tournament debutants Kingsmen Academy were set a modest 150-run target in their first-round match against Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions but could not get ample time to chase it down and eventually settled for a draw.

The pulsating final day of the fixture got underway with MIT Solutions, while following on, resuming their second innings from 203/5 through Bismillah Khan and Khubaib Khalil, and added 181 more runs to their overnight score to eventually finish at 384 all out in 86.2 overs.

Leading the way for MIT Solutions were Khalil and Samama Riaz, who both scored handy half-centuries. Khalil made an anchoring 53 off 80 deliveries, while Riaz top-scored with a brisk 70-ball 67, comprising six fours and five sixes.

Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers for the Kingsmen Academy in the second innings as he bagged three wickets for 100 runs in his 26.2 overs, followed by Mohammad Umar and Azan Tariq with two each, while Faizan Ghani and Akif Javed made one scalp apiece.

In response, Muhammad Ismail dismantled Kingsmen Academy's top-order and reduced them to 30/3 before captain Tayyab Arif and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha salvaged a draw by putting together an unbeaten 15-run partnership before stumps.

For the unversed, the second round of the President's Trophy Grade-I will run from September 18 to 21 across four venues in as many cities.