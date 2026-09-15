Allianz Arena, Camp Nou to host Champions League finals

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate with the trophies after winning the UEFA Champions League Final at Parc des Princes in Paris on May 31, 2026. — Reuters

The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona get the hosting rights of Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029 respectively, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The 2028 Champions League final will be Allianz Arena’s third. In 2012, Chelsea defeated home side Bayern Munich on penalties in the first final and Paris Saint-Germain's maiden title triumph in 2025 was the second occasion.

Barcelona will host the 2029 final, one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

While redevelopment work continues at Camp Nou as part of a revamp project launched in 2023, the 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena is match-ready.

“This is fantastic news for us: The Allianz Arena, FC Bayern, and Munich stand for international appeal, genuine hospitality, and the highest organisational quality," Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement on the club's website.

"We want to offer fans another exceptional experience and showcase Munich as a cosmopolitan, sports-loving, and exceptionally well-prepared host city."

Camp Nou is also going to host Europe's premier club final for the third time; Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in 1999 was the last time they hosted a Champions League final.

"It’s an immense pride for FC Barcelona and for all Barcelona fans," Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in a statement.

"UEFA's confidence in hosting one of the biggest events in world football highlights the scale and ambition of this project and establishes Spotify Camp Nou as a new icon of Barcelona and an international reference."

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid, is already scheduled to host the final of Europe’s top flight in the 2026-27 campaign on June 5.