Michael Carrick wants United to use Manchester derby defeat as fuel

Manchester United's Michael Carrick applauds after their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick wants Manchester United to channel the frustration of their derby defeat to Manchester City as they seek to get back on track against Brighton in the League Cup.

United failed to capitalise on Phil Foden's first-half red card at Old Trafford on Sunday and paid the price when Erling Haaland scored a controversial winner in the 60th minute.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside on the field but VAR overturned the decision, even though City's Enzo Fernandez, who was clearly offside, was interfering with play.

Refereeing body Pro Ref acknowledged an "error of judgement", saying that the video assistant referee should have recommended an on-field review.

Carrick said that his team must move on from their costly defeat as they prepare for Wednesday's League Cup third-round match against Brighton.

"I understand it's a new season, it's a fresh season and the points tally right now is not what we want it to be, so I'm not hiding from that," he said.

"But it's more (about) getting winning games, getting that feeling, getting the habit. It's easier said than done, of course it is, but we're capable of it."

United defender Lisandro Martinez called the derby decision an "injustice" -- a feeling that Carrick wants his players to use as fuel against in-form Brighton.

"The players have got an edge," he said. "I think they've shown that to me since I've been here. We've had setbacks and they've bounced back particularly well and had some really good performances and good results, so they've got an edge.

"It does give you something when something like that happens (on Sunday) to use moving forward."

United have a tough task against Brighton, who won 5-0 at Coventry on Sunday and have triumphed in four of their past five trips to Old Trafford in all competitions.