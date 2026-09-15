Nigar Sultana to relinquish Bangladesh T20I captaincy after Asian Games: report

Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana plays a shot during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 20, 2026. — ICC

Experienced wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana is set to step down as Bangladesh's T20I captain following the upcoming women's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, Sultana has formally informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of her decision to step down in a letter from Japan on Tuesday.

The report further suggested that BCB President Tamim Iqbal has accepted Sultana's resignation, citing her determination to focus more on her batting and wicketkeeping while continuing to lead the ODI side.

Sultana, who assumed Bangladesh's T20I captaincy in 2022, led the Tigresses to several memorable triumphs, the highlight of which was their victory over Scotland at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, their first in the mega event in a decade.

She also made a significant contribution with the bat and gloves during the aforementioned tournament, scoring 104 runs in four innings and accounting for seven dismissals behind the wickets.

Furthermore, under Nigar Sultana's leadership, Bangladesh finished unbeaten at the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year.

But a 2-1 defeat against Sri Lanka at home, followed by a mixed outcome at the tri-series against Scotland and Netherlands and eventually just managing two victories at this year's T20 World Cup brought her captaincy under scrutiny.

Her most recent assignment as Bangladesh captain was the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they endured a semi-final exit after losing to eventual champions India by 40 runs.